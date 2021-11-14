CBDT Chairman Asserts ITR Filing Glitches Fixed, Inaugurates Taxpayers' Lounge At IITF

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified on Sunday that the resolution regarding the online filing of taxes had now been accorded. The announcement was made by CBDT Chairman JB Mohapatra during the inauguration of the Taxpayers lounge at the 40th India International Trade Fair, Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Principal Director General of the Income Tax, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCA) and other important dignitaries also marked that presence at the inauguration.

The India International Trade Fair that is being held at Pragati Complex commenced from Sunday, November 14 and will go on till November 27. The theme will revolve around the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as notified by the Commerce Ministry in October.

'All hiccups and glitches resolved': CBDT Chairman

While speaking at the launch of the Taxpayers lounge at the 40th IITF, JB Mohapatra attested that the glitches regarding the income tax returns had now been fixed. Subjecting on the same, Mohapatra said, "On an average 2.5 lakh income tax returns are being filed per day. Around 2.3 crore ITR have been filed and by December we expect the number to go to 4 crores." While speaking at the inauguration the CBDT Chairman underlined the importance of timely payment of taxes in the nation-building process. He also urged taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns in time & also to avail of the facilitation being provided at the pavilion.

The Infosys-developed portal has raised a lot of concerns among taxpayers right from the day of its launch on June 7. Infosys was paid over ₹164.5 crores for the development of the new e-filing portal. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam while hearing out the complaints of several taxpayers had summoned Infosys officials on several occasions while urging for an answer to the concern.

Taxpayers Lounge at IITF to promote trust between ITD and taxpayers

Mohapatra on Sunday while inaugurating the TaxPayers Lounge said that this initiative would bridge the gap between the Department and the taxpayers. He said that the step would further educate the taxpayers about the new initiatives taken by the department. The newly inaugurated taxpayers lounge is said to facilitate several activities like aid in e-filing, Form 26AS (tax credit) related queries and providing taxpayers information on related subjects.

The Taxpayers' Lounge set up by the Income Tax Department at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, was inaugurated by Shri JB Mohapatra, Chairman, CBDT today, in the presence of Members of CBDT & other senior officers of the Income Tax Department. pic.twitter.com/LAcPANwScm — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) November 14, 2021

Image Credits - Twitter (Income Tax India)