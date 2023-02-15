CBDT Notifies ITR Forms For Assessment Year 2023-2024, Check To Know Which One To File

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) for the Assessment Year 2023-24. According to CBDT, these ITR forms will come into effect from 1st April 2023. Notably, the Board has notified the Indian Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms, namely ITR-1 SAHAJ, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4 SUGAM, ITR-5, ITR-6, and ITR-V, and the Indian Income Tax Return Acknowledgement for the Assessment Year 2023-24.

According to CBDT, no major changes have been made to the ITR Forms in comparison to last year's ITR Forms in order to facilitate the taxpayers and to improve the ease of filing. The Board said that only bare minimum changes necessitated due to amendments in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the 'Act') have been made.

ITR Form 1 (SAHAJ): The Form can be filed by a resident having income upto Rs. 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest etc.) and agricultural income upto Rs 5 thousand.

ITR Form 2: The Form can be filed by individuals and HUFs that do not have income from business or profession (and not eligible for filing Sahaj).

ITR Form 3: This Form is applicable to resident individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs).

ITR Form 4 (Sugam): Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) being a resident having total income upto Rs. 50 lakh and income from business and profession computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE.

ITR Form 5: Persons other than individuals, HUFs and companies i.e. partnership firms, LLPs etc. can file ITR Form 5.

ITR Form 6: Companies other than companies claiming exemption under section 11 can file ITR Form 6.

ITR Form 7: This Form can be filed by Trusts, political parties, charitable institutions, etc. claiming exempt income under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the 'Act').

CBDT has notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) for the AY 2023-24 vide Notifications No. 04 & 05 of 2023 dtd 10.02.2023 & 14.02.2023 well in advance in order to enable filing of returns from the beginning of the ensuing AY.

Details in Press Releasehttps://t.co/LN67SHrZDi pic.twitter.com/Yle6EtFLIQ — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2023

CBDT further informed that the notified ITR Forms will be available on the Department’s website at www.incometaxindia.gov.in.