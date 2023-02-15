CBDT Notifies ITR Forms For Assessment Year 2023-2024, Check To Know Which One To File

Quick links:
CBDT notifies IT Forms; (Image: PTI)
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) for the Assessment Year 2023-24. According to CBDT, these ITR forms will come into effect from 1st April 2023. Notably, the Board has notified the Indian Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms, namely ITR-1 SAHAJ, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4 SUGAM, ITR-5, ITR-6, and ITR-V, and the Indian Income Tax Return Acknowledgement for the Assessment Year 2023-24.
According to CBDT, no major changes have been made to the ITR Forms in comparison to last year's ITR Forms in order to facilitate the taxpayers and to improve the ease of filing. The Board said that only bare minimum changes necessitated due to amendments in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the 'Act') have been made.
CBDT has notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Forms) for the AY 2023-24 vide Notifications No. 04 & 05 of 2023 dtd 10.02.2023 & 14.02.2023 well in advance in order to enable filing of returns from the beginning of the ensuing AY.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2023
Details in Press Releasehttps://t.co/LN67SHrZDi pic.twitter.com/Yle6EtFLIQ
CBDT further informed that the notified ITR Forms will be available on the Department’s website at www.incometaxindia.gov.in.