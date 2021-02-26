CBI & ED Raid Multiple Locations In Alleged Coal Scam Investigation In West Bengal

On Friday, massive action was carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata at 17 different locations in the ongoing Coal scam probe. The ED has conducted raids at 15 locations while CBI carried out searches at 2 different locations across the city. The multi-crore coal scam allegedly involves the smuggling of coal worth crores of rupees and illegal mining across West Bengal's border to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar with the help of government officials and politicians. Recently, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula was summoned by the CBI.

ED conducted raids at various places in South Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur and adjacent areas in connection with coal scam and cattle smuggling cases. ED is concerned about a key character - allegedly an Anup Majhi - who has not joined the investigation despite multiple summons. CBI conducted raids on multiple properties of a businessman in the Bansdroni area in connection with the coal scam. He is considered to be a close aide of another accused Ganesh Bagaria. Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through the businessman.

According to the CBI sources, one of its teams might head abroad as the alleged Binay Mishra's location could not be traced. ED sources revealed there might be some connection between the ongoing probe into the coal scam and cattle smuggling case.

CBI interrogates Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira

On February 23, CBI questioned the wife of Chief Minister Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rujira Narula, in connection with the high-profile coal smuggling scam. Arriving at the TMC MP's residence with a notice on Sunday, the Kolkata CBI officers had asked Banerjee's wife to join the probe. In response, she asked the CBI to probe her on Tuesday at their home. Just before the CBI was to interrogate Rujira, Mamata Banerjee turned up at their residence in a show of support.

