CBI Arrests 6 For Sharing Derogatory Posts About Andhra Pradesh HC Judges On Social Media

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday revealed that they arrested six people in connection with the derogatory posts on Andhra Pradesh High Court judges shared on social media platforms. The posts were related to several judgements made by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The arrested persons were accused of repeatedly making outrageous posts against the Andhra Pradesh HC judges on social media. The CBI was on the lookout for them since 2020 and around 12 FIRs have been filed against them by the state (CID) crime investigation department. They have already removed the post and several accounts have also been suspended.

According to a statement from CBI officials, the six accused who were arrested by the CBI --Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa, and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth -- were indulged in repeated postings of the derogatory posts and comments about the court’s judgements, mocking them publicly. The apprehended will be brought before the Competent Court soon, the CBI informed.

According to the CBI officials, the case was filed against 16 people on November 11, 2020, and it took over the investigation of 12 FIRS from the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh High Court's directives. It was claimed that the defendants were deliberately targeting the judiciary and making disrespectful statements on social media sites against judges in response to various High Court judgments.

CBI said that objectionable posts were removed from social media platforms, public domains, and a large number of such posts/accounts were taken down by the agency from the internet over the past year. The CBI had previously arrested five suspects and filed five separate charge sheets against them throughout the inquiry.

The CBI is still investigating the matter and is working to reach other perpetrators related to the case. They are interrogating the arrested people to discover more about the posts. CBI is also collecting the evidence on the web with the help of MLAT and INTERPOL channels, they informed in the statement.

