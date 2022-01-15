CBI Arrests Amaravati-based SBI Home Loan Sales Executive, His Accomplice In Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a home loan sales executive working for the State Bank of India in Amravati and his accomplice for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for processing and sanctioning of top-up loan on the transfer of Home Loan Account from Equitas Small Finance Bank to SBI, even though the complainant had urged to transfer the loan to ICICI Bank.

An official release by the apex investigative agency stated, "It was further alleged that the complainant availed housing loan of Rs.12 lakh from Equitas Small Finance Bank, Amravati, and approached the said accomplice for transfer of the loan account to ICICI Bank Gadge Branch. He informed the complainant to transfer the loan account to SBI Camp Branch instead of ICICI Bank. Accordingly, the complainant applied for transfer of loan as well as for sanction of top-up loan from SBI."

The CBI further stated that it was also alleged that the accused arranged for the transfer of the home loan account, released the top-up loan, and allegedly visited the complainant's house and sought an illegal gratification of Rs.20,000 from the complainant for the said favour.

CBI arrests Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways in bribery case

In a similar case, last month, CBI nabbed a Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer of Northeast Frontier Railways, Ranjeet Kumar Borah from Guwahati, allegedly while he was taking Rs 15 lakh as bribe from a private company in return of favours extended to it.

It is alleged that Borah was favouring a Patna-based company in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways. The company had given him several properties in return for the favours extended by him. Recently, Borah allegedly asked the company to give him cash of Rs 2.10 crore in return for properties.