CBI Arrests Deputy Chief Engineer Of Railways In Lucknow

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway posted in Lucknow for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing pending bills of a contractor, officials said Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Arun Kumar Mittal, Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), Northern Railway allegedly demanded the bribe from the contractor for passing the bills of his firm engaged in project work at Charbagh, Lucknow, they said.

The agency arrested Mittal in a trap operation while allegedly accepting the bribe, they said.

"Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, including in Delhi and Lucknow, which led to the recovery of Rs 38 lakh (approx) in cash and other assets," the CBI said in a statement. 

