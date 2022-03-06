CBI Arrests Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna In Co-location Scam Case

In a major breaking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case. This comes a week after the investigating agency arrested ex-NSE group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, in connection with the case on February 25. The CBI team had also visited the SEBI office in Mumbai and collected certain documents.

As per officials, Ramkrishna was arrested in Delhi and was taken for medical checkup. She was later lodged in lockup at the CBI headquarters. The CBI had grilled Ramkrishna for three consecutive days and carried out searches at her residence, officials said, adding that she was not giving proper responses.

SEBI had claimed in a 190-page report that Chitra Ramkrishna and Subramanian ran a money-making scheme during their stint at NSE, alleging that Anand Subramanian's appointment as NSE's CSO was influenced by emails from a 'yogi' dwelling in the Himalayan region in 2013, along with a compensation of Rs 1.3 crores.

In its FIR, the CBI had alleged, ''It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market."

Chitra Ramkrishna & Himalayan Yogi case

On February 17, the Income Tax department had raided ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian, after the SEBI report had revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE. The raid comes days after SEBI penalised her for leaking sensitive information on NSE’s five-year financial projections. Ramkrishna has been accused of passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred to as 'Himalayan Baba'. SEBI has penalised Ramkrishna for Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE, which has been barred from launching any new product for six months has claimed that the 'unknown Baba' was Subramanian, but SEBI has not accepted this.