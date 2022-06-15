CBI Arrests Himachal Pradesh HC Judge's Daughter In Sippy Sidhu Murder Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Kalyani, daughter of a serving Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, in connection with the 2015 Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu murder case, according to ANI sources.

Kalyani Singh is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh HC Justice Sabina. Justice Sabina is also the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. Kalyani is an assistant professor at a PG college in Chandigarh. Soon after her arrest, she was presented before a court, which remanded her to four days of police custody.

"CBI had registered a case on 13.04.2016 on the request of Chandigarh Administration and had taken over the investigation of FIR No. 374 dated 21.09.2015, earlier registered at Police Station, Sector-26, Chandigarh related to murder of Shri Sukhmanpreet Singh @ Sippy Sidhu in the night of 20.09.2015 in Sector 27, Chandigarh by unknown persons. He was a National level Shooter. He had started his own Law firm in the name of M/s Sippy Sidhu LLB at Mohali (Punjab)," CBI said in a statement.

It added, "During further investigation, the alleged involvement of the accused came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested."

National-level shooter and advocate Sippy Sidhu, who was the grandson of former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice SS Sidhu, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. His bullet-ridden body was found in a part in Chandigarh's Sector 27.

During the probe, the CBI found some documentary evidence suggesting that Kalyani and the deceased were close and a romantic relationship had turned sour.

The central agency had called Kalyani for interrogation where she was found evasive in response, following which she was arrested.