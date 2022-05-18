CBI Arrests Karti Chidambaram's CA After Day-long Raids; Likely To Quiz Sivaganga MP Soon

In a massive development, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant and close associate S Bhaskararaman was arrested by the CBI at about 11 pm on Tuesday after day-long raids at multiple locations across the country. As per the CBI, Bhaskararaman was the frontman for the Sivaganga parliamentarian and demanded a bribe of Rs.50 lakh to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals in violation of the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Meanwhile, sources revealed that the central agency has decided to summon Karti Chidambaram for questioning soon.

#BREAKING | Karti Chidambaram's CA Bhaskararaman arrested from his residence, day after raids at Congress leader's house. The arrest was made late last night, say sources



Watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/aBTOWX5Win — Republic (@republic) May 18, 2022

Case against Karti Chidambaram

Under the scanner of the investigative agencies in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis scam, Karti Chidambaram was slapped with a new FIR by the CBI. Along with him, Bhaskararaman, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, its associate Vikas Makharia, Bell Tools Limited and unknown public servants and private persons were booked under Section 120B r/w Section 477A of the IPC and Sections 8,9 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It has been alleged that the aforesaid Chinese visa scam took place during the UPA regime for the Talwandi Sabo Power Project in July-August 2011.

While Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL)- a subsidiary of Vedanta was responsible for establishing a 1980 MW Thermal Power Plant at Mansa in Punjab, it outsourced the construction to Chinese firm Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO). As the power plant construction was running behind schedule, TPSL allegedly wanted more Chinese professionals at the site to avoid penal action even as there was a ceiling for allowing work permits for foreign nationals. The CBI contended that Makharia approached the Sivaganga MP's CA for the aforesaid purpose.

Moreover, it alleged that they devised a way to circumvent the visa limit by granting permission to re-use 263 project visas allotted to the Chinese company’s officials. After TSPL issued a letter to the MHA in this regard, it received approval within a month. At that juncture, P Chidambaram was a Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and handled the Home portfolio. The central agency claimed that the bribe of Rs.50 lakh was routed from TSPL to Bhaskararaman through Bell Tools Limited as payment of false invoice raised for consultancy and out of pocket expenses for Chinese visa related works.

However, it pointed out that the aforesaid Mumbai-based company was only into the business of manufacturing industrial knives. While Congress defended P Chidambaram citing his unquestionable commitment to the country, the latter claimed that the CBI found nothing from the raids at his residences. This came even as the CBI claimed to have recovered electronic evidence from the accused persons.