CBI Arrests KAS Officer & College Lecturer Red-handed While Accepting Bribe Of Rs 2.3 Lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sajad Ahmed, KAS, Chief Accounts Officer, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Shokat Ali, Lecturer at the Govt. Polytechnic College in Jammu for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 2.3 lakh.

The complainant filed a First Information Report (FIR) on February 8 under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), regarding the demand of bribe by the accused.

It was alleged that the accused Ahmed had demanded a bribe of Rs. 2.3 lakh through Ali from the complainant so as to process the payment to clear bills submitted by his firm.

During verification, allegations mentioned in the complaint were found to be genuine and it was revealed that the accused Sajad Ahmed had demanded a bribe from the complainant which was to be collected through the college lecturer, Shokat Ali.

Following this, a trap was laid by the CBI on February 8 and the accused persons were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 2.3 lakh from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused.

The accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (CBI Cases), Jammu on February 9.