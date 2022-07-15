CBI Arrests NHAI Official In Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Case; Conducts Searches In 5 Cities

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested Chief General Manager & Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) posted at Gandhinagar in Gujarat and one other official of a private company, in an alleged bribery case worth Rs.10 lakh.

It was alleged that the NHAI official and others were indulging in illegal activities in connivance with certain representatives of private companies working in NHAI projects under his jurisdiction, to show them favour in the issuance of completion certificates, processing of bills, smooth progression of the awarded works and others etc.

It was also alleged that in pursuance of the said conspiracy, the said representative of the private company, as per the directions of CGM/RO, NHAI agreed to come to his residence at Gandhinagar. The company representative was also allegedly collecting the payment of undue advantage, to be paid to the NHAI officer, on behalf of other companies too. CBI apprehended the representative of said private company & the CGM of NHAI and recovered the bribery amount of Rs.10 lakh from the residence of said NHAI officer.

Searches conducted in 5 cities across India

Pertaining to the said case, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of the accused and others at Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh and Jaipur. Cash of Rs 20.50 lakh (approx) was recovered during searches from the premises of said CGM.