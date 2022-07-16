CBI Arrests Plant Protection Officer From Visakhapatnam In Bribery Case; Recovers ₹1.86 Cr

In a bid to crack down on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 16 stated that they have arrested a Plant Protection Officer, Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage Department, Ministry of Agriculture (Govt of India) and three other people in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in connection with a bribery case.

A case was registered against the Plant Protection Officer, as well as a Regional Manager of a private company with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, according to a statement released by the CBI.

"It was alleged that the Plant Protection Officer was demanding & collecting huge amounts of bribes from the CHAs, Fumigators and Shipping Agents for issuing Phytosanitary Certificates for exporting the goods and Consignment Release Orders for imported consignments," said the CBI statement.

Additionally, it was claimed that the public official asked the regional manager of a private company with headquarters in Visakhapatnam for illegal benefits in exchange for clearing a pending application and issuing a favourable certificate to Customs for the release of import/export consignments of agricultural commodities.

The statement further added that the CBI searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and others including his associates at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Roorkee (Uttarakhand). A cash amount of Rs. 1,29,63,450/- (approx.) was recovered from the premises of the public servant and Rs. 56,86,000/- (approx.) allegedly belonging to the public servant was recovered from the premises of others. Certain incriminating documents were also recovered.

All 4 arrested and brought before the Court of Special Judge for CBI cases

The defendants are R. Padam Singh, Plant Protection Officer, Athi Bulli Reddiyya alias Murali, Regional Manager of Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, S. Siva Rama Gupta from Visakhapatnam, and Myla Srikrishna Varma, Owner of Quality Fumigation & Pest Control Services, Kakinada.

Based on the information, CBI registered a case under Section 7, 7(a) & 8 of IPC Act, 1988 [as amended by Act 16 of 2018 w.e.f. 26.07.2018] & 120-B Indian Penal Code and caught R. Padam Singh, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 6,000 from Reddiyya.

Padam Singh and Reddiyya were apprehended by the CBI, who retrieved the Rs 6,000 bribe money. All four defendants were brought before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam.

Image: PTI