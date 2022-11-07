Last Updated:

CBI Arrests Polish National With 6 Kgs Heroin, Worth Rs 18 Crore, At Mumbai Intl Airport

The CBI on Monday arrested a Polish national at the Mumbai Intl Airport with 6 kgs of heroin believed to have a market value of Rs 18 crore, an official said.

Written By
Astha Singh
Mumbai

Image: Representative Image


On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a polish national at the Mumbai International Airport on the charges of drug possession. The central agency recovered about 6 kg of heroin which is believed to be worth Rs 18 crore.

As per the sources, the arrested accused identified as Jasinki Andrzej Wieslaw was travelling from Zimbabwe to Ethiopia. He was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai after CBI received inputs from Interpol. 

The accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway.

The third incident of seizing Narcotics in one month

On October 18, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai seized 86.5 Kg of high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore, after intercepting and examining two USA-origin courier consignments. Further investigation resulted in a crackdown on a drug cartel resulting in the arrest of two Indian nationals from Mumbai.

The seizure was a result of multi-agency coordination with stakeholders. Further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer. The high-quality hydroponic weed is having a value of Rs. 39.5 crore in the illicit market. The current seizure indicates an alarming trend of hydroponic weed of USA origin being imported.

On October 3, DRI busted an international smuggling racket and seized hydroponic weed and narcotics valued at Rs 2.3 crore. According to sources, the DRI further arrested two persons in connection with the case. Officers of DRI Mumbai seized 3.5 kgs of Hydroponic Weed from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as ‘food items’ at the Mumbai Foreign Post Office. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana.

First Published:
