CBI Arrests Third Accused In Hanskhali Rape Case Days After Taking Over Investigation

In the brutal gangrape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the third accused- Ranjit Mullick- on Saturday. This is the first arrest after the CBI, on the order of the Kolkata High Court, took over the case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

The CBI team on Thursday and Friday visited the Hanskhali rape accused's residence. As per the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the CBI personnel along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were seen carrying out an investigation at the residence of the accused.

CBI is planning to conduct DNA tests in the Hanskhali rape case to check whether the samples collected from the crime spot match those found on the arrested accused, an officer of the agency said.

What is the Hanskhali rape?

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. As informed by the victim's family, the daughter was gangraped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends.

The main accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. The second accused was arrested early on Tuesday.

Mother of one of the accused refutes charges

Republic Media Network spoke to the mother of one of the accused persons in the matter on Friday. The mother, refuting the charges against her son, said that he cannot commit a 'crime of this sort'.