CBI Arrests Jagan Reddy's Uncle Bhaskar Reddy In MP Vivekananda Reddy's Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of YSR Congress Party MP YS Avinash Reddy and uncle of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to sources, he has been held in connection with a murder case of MP Vivekananda Reddy.

According to reports, Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of incumbent AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on March 2019. Notably, the incident of reported murder came just weeks before the state assembly polls.

Earlier, the case was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Department. However, the probe was transferred to the CBI on July 2020.

According to the chargesheet made by the CBI, Vivekananda Reddy was allegedly demanding general elections poll ticket for himself or Y S Sharmila (sister of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy) or Y S Vijayamma (Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother). He allegedly didn't seek the ticket for Avinash Reddy (son of YS Bhaskar Reddy who has been arrested).