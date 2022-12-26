CBI Arrests Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot In ICICI Loan Fraud Case After Kochhar Duo

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Monday arrested Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a fraudulent ICICI loan case. This comes after the arrests of former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ICICI Bank Chanda Kocchar, and her husband Deepak Kochhar, in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

It is alleged that Dhoot had invested in Deepak Kochhar's company Nupower through his firm Supreme Energy a quid pro quo to loans cleared by ICICI Bank after Chanda Kochhar took over as the CEO of the bank on May 1, 2009. The ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot, the CBI had alleged.

As per the sources, Venugopal Dhoot's arrest was based on the material evidence that was gathered against him by the central agency during the probe that was carried out in the last two years. Dhoot's bank statements and books of his firm indicated that Rs 64 crore loan to Deepak Kochhar’s firm was nothing but kickbacks in exchange for receiving a Rs 3250 crore loan from ICICI bank which was then headed by Chanda Kochhar. The political connection has also emerged in the case which is currently under CBI's scanner.

The Kochhar duo and Venugopal Dhoot will be produced in the special CBI court later today where their custody will be sought. The central agency has further claimed that they have the evidence against all three arrested accused of conspiring the fraud together.

The Kocchar couple was arrested on Friday after the CBI stated that the duo was evasive in their responses and did not cooperate in the investigation. In the FIR filed by the CBI, it has named the couple along with Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group. The FIR also mentions the companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ICICI Bank Fraud Case

In the FIR field in 2019, the CBI alleges that Chanda Kochhar sanctioned Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012 and Dhoot invested crores just months later in Nupower. It further alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank.

Chanda Kochhar had resigned as the CEO of ICICI Bank in 2018 after an investigation was launched into the case which was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing a scam of Rs 3,000 crore. The case became even strong when an employee revealed that the Kochhar family had benefitted immensely through the deal with Videocon. Chanda Kochhar, however, who worked in ICICI for over three decades denied her involvement in the alleged scam. Apart from the couple, Rajiv Kochhar, her brother-in-law has also been grilled by the ED for his alleged links to the scam. The ED even raided the residences of all of those involved in 2019.

Moreover, the CBI revealed that six loans worth Rs 1,879 crore were sanctioned to Videocon and other private companies between June 2009 and October 2011. In 2012, these loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012 which caused a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to ICICI.