CBI Books ABG Shipyard & Its Directors For Duping Consortium Of 28 Banks Of Rs 22,842 Cr

In relation to a fraud case of allegedly duping 28 banks of Rs 22,842 crore, the CBI on Saturday registered an FIR against ABG Shipyard and its directors. As per the FIR, a complaint was received on August 25, 2020, where it accused ABG Shipyard officials of allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India for over Rs 22,842 crore, the CBI officials informed.The FIR was registered on February 7 in Delhi.

Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, former Executive Director Santhanam Muthaswamy and other directors of the ABG International Pvt Ltd have been accused of alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Saturday, CBI had conducted searches at 13 locations in the premises of the company and its directors at Surat, Bharuch, Mumbai, Pune, and other places, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The investigation is currently underway.

CBI books ABG Shipyard in fraud case of over Rs 22,800 crore

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks and financial institutions with the SBI having exposure of Rs 2468.51 crore. As per reports, a CBI officer infomed that the company is engaged in shipbuilding and ship repair, and its shipyards are located in Dahej and Surat in Gujarat.

In the FIR, it was further alleged that the accused had committed activities of diversion of funds for the purpose other than for which the funds were released by the bank. Huge amounts were allegedly transferred by the company to its parties.

A huge investment was also found to be made in the overseas subsidiary. It was also alleged that funds from banks were diverted to buy huge assets in the name of its parties.

(With Agency Inputs)