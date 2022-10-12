CBI Books Delhi Govt's Forest Dept Officials In Rs 223 Crore FD Scam

The CBI has registered a case against unidentified officials of Delhi government's forest department and an official of Bank of Baroda in connection with a Rs 223 crore fixed deposit scam, the central agency said Wednesday.

The CBI has alleged that the department of forests and wildlife, government of Delhi, had deposited its surplus funds of Rs 223 crore to Bank of Baroda, Paharganj branch, under Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) in the name of “Ridge Management Board Fund”.

The central agency said this fund was transferred by L A Khan, the then senior branch manager at Bank of Baroda's Paharganj branch, to an alleged fake account in the name of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The transfer was done on the basis of a forged letter said to be issued by the department of forests and wildlife, the CBI alleged.

The CBI verification showed that Khan allegedly issued fake FDRs in the name of “Ridge Management Board Fund” and handed over them to the Delhi government's forests and wildlife department.

The CBI has registered a case under IPC section related to criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Khan and other unidentified officials.

