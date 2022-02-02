CBI Books Hyderabad-based Firm For Committing Fraud Of Over ₹218 Cr From SBI

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of fraud against a Hyderabad-based organisation for allegedly committing bank fraud. The CBI’s action came after State Bank of India’s Stressed Assets Management branch in Secunderabad lodged a complaint against the company. SBI had alleged that the firm has caused a loss of Rs 218.21 crore to the Bank.

The CBI has identified the accused as Haridass Ramesh and Urvashi Ramesh, the Managing Director and Director of the Hyderabad-based firm Nandini Industries India Pvt Ltd, as per the press release from the investigating agency.

"Other unknown public servant(s) and private person(s) have also been identified as accused," a press release by CBI stated.

CBI books Hyderabad-based firm for alleged fraudulence

"It was alleged that the said private company was initially sanctioned Rs. 9.5 crore (approx.) Fund based limit on September 14, 2007, which was enhanced from time to time based on the working capital requirements of the borrower. The total Fund based and Non-Fund based limits sanctioned to the said company were Rs. 89.50 crore (approx.). The loan account was declared an NPA in March 2014 due to non-payment of dues to the State Bank of India (SBI)."

The CBI further informed in the statement that, "Out of the total limits, an amount of Rs. 54.21 crore (approx.) was outstanding as of the NPA date (March 30, 2014). The said amount increased to Rs. 172.71 crore (approx.) as of November 30, 2019, and to Rs. 218.21 crore (approx.) as of March 31, 2021, including interest."

The investigation agency also claimed that the accused along with their subsidiary companies and other workers involved in the company's functioning utilised inflated invoices to submit to the bank in order to divert loan proceeds and draw excessively on loan proceeds.

SBI is said to have suffered a loss of Rs. 218.21 crore (approximately) over the years because of the company's fraudulence. In connection with the investigation, three locations in Hyderabad were searched, and various tampered documents were discovered by the CBI. The investigation in the case is going on.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Shutterstock