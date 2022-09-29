In a massive attack on drugs and people associated with smuggling and peddling, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at several places across India. It arrested about 175 people in connection with the agency's anti-drugs operation.

The CBI who collaborated with Interpol in an operation called "Operation Garud", arrested about 175 people in states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Manipur, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the central investigating agency also recovered a huge cache of illicit drugs. Republic TV has learned that the CBI seized 5 kg of Heroin, 33kg of Ganja and 3.2 kg of Charas during its Operation Garud. Accordingly, CBI has registered about 127 cases in connection with these arrests and recoveries.

It is significant to mention that the CBI had received crucial inputs from 6 states that prompted the central agency to act swiftly but in a coordinated manner. Accordingly, Operation Garud was launched by the CBI with assistance from Interpol. It is pertinent to mention that it is a second Interpol coordinated operation carried out by the CBI in less than a week.

Notably, earlier on Saturday, the CBI carried out searches at 56 locations in 19 states and a Union Territory in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online as part of Operation 'Megha Chakra'. The searches were based on inputs from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained during last year's Operation Carbon, conducted against peddlers of CSAM on the internet using cloud storage

It is pertinent to mention that the CBI is the nodal agency in India which coordinates investigations on behalf of Interpol member countries.