CBI Chargesheet In Satyendar Jain Case Accessed: Revelations Don't Imply Clean Chit

Republic Media Network has accessed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet against arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, which claims that he had full control over his companies while being a minister through his family members even though he had technically resigned from those companies.

The AAP has maintained that Satyendar Jain has been investigated by CBI and the agency hasn't been able to find anything. However, the chargesheet revelations appear to contradict that argument.

Here are some of the revelations from the CBI chargesheet:

Jain has been found in possession of disproportionate assets in his name as well as his family members.

The Delhi Minister allegedly used paper companies for parking black money.

His companies allegedly laundered money from 2011 to 2016

He had control over all the companies through his wife, Swati Jain

He had control over his companies even after technically resigning

It is pertinent to mention here that Jain was Minister in the AAP Government from 28 December 2013 to 14 February 2014 and then from 14 February 2015 to date.

Smriti Irani slams AAP over Satyendar Jain's arrest

On June 1, Smriti Irani held a press conference and launched an attack on the AAP over Jain’s arrest. “Kejriwal ji, is it true that Satyendar Jain himself declared under Income Disclosures 2016 that he indulged in money laundering of Rs 16.39 crore? Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain became the channels for it. Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax rejected that the true owners of Rs 16.39 crores were neither Ankush Jain nor Vaibhav Jain but Satyendar Jain himself was the owner of this black money?” she asked while labelling Jain as a ‘traitor’ for his fraudulent money dealings.

Allegations against Satyendar Jain

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation against the Delhi Health Minister and others, based on an FIR that was registered by the CBI in 2017. The ED investigation revealed that during 2015-2016 when Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him, received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to entry operators based in Kolkata through Hawala route. The amounts were used for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for agricultural land purchases in and around Delhi.

Last month, the agency attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and his companies. He was taken into custody by ED on Monday and appeared before the court, which sent him to 10-days custody of the agency.