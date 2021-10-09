CBI Chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-tapping, Data Leak Case

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with a phone-tapping and data leak case that had stoked controversy in Maharashtra followed by a hearing in the Bombay High Court. The summons has been sent via an e-mail, asking him to appear before it on October 14, the Mumbai Police said.

The case relates to the alleged leak of an intelligence report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra when she headed the state intelligence department. Jaiswal was the Maharashtra DGP during this period.

The 1985-batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre was appointed as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation in May this year for a two-year term. A three-member selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shortlisted his name. Jaiswal has now been summoned in connection with the alleged phone-tapping and data leak case.

Phone-tapping, data leak row

The controversy began in March when Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis cited a letter allegedly written by Shukla to the then DGP Subodh Jaiswal about the alleged transfers. The letter reportedly relied upon leaked conversations by Shukla.

Shukla, currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) south zone, was the head of the SID when the alleged tapping of phones took place.

Thereafter, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, in a report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Shukla had leaked the confidential report to Fadnavis. The letter also had details of intercepted calls, leading to an uproar with leaders of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission.

It was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the investigation and the report was leaked deliberately by her, leading to an FIR.

Shukla has moved the HC challenging the FIR filed by the Mumbai police cyber cell in the case of illegal phone tapping and alleged leaking of sensitive documents related to police postings. Her counsel Mahesh Jethmalani had said that Shukla was directed by Maharashtra DGP Jaiswal to conduct surveillance of a few phone numbers.

(With inputs from agency)