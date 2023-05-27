CBI Claims Manish Sisodia Admitted To Destroying Phones, Submits Proof Of Manipulation

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has taken cognizance of the CBI chargesheet against Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi Liquor scam case. CBI in the chargesheet has mentioned that the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has admitted to destroying two mobile phones while the central agencies were investigating the Kejriwal government’s liquor policy. The investigation agency has also submitted that incriminating evidence related to the AAP government’s liquor policy was destroyed by Manish Sisodia, sources revealed.

Big confession of Manish Sisodia

The chargesheet has revealed that from January 1, 2020 to August 19, 2022, Sisodia had used three mobile handsets. While the AAP leader allegedly destroyed two mobile phones, the last handset which was used by him was seized by the CBI in August 2022 during the searches regarding the case.

“Two handsets which were used prior to July 22, 2022 have been admittedly destroyed by Manish Sisodia as confirmed by him in his response to Notice under section 91 CrPC."

"This willful disposal of handsets containing incriminating evidence related to the Policy is another incriminating circumstance against the accused Manish Sisodia," the central agency mentioned in the chargesheet.

The investigation has further revealed that Manish Sisodia, with the mala-fide intention to manipulate the process of seeking comments from public and stakeholders, got fabricated certain emails through Zakir Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission, which were sent by the interns of Delhi Minorities Commission on the dedicated email ID of the excise department.

The CBI has also claimed that Sisodia was working with pre-conceived ideas for the formulation of the Excise policy and was planting manufactured public opinions and suggestions to support the same.

CBI further alleged that the "criminal conspiracy in respect of incorporating favourable provisions in New Excise Policy is further established by the visit of the accused Vijay Nair to Hyderabad on March 19, 2021 and the Whatsapp chat dated March 20, 2022 retrieved from the phone of accused Butchibabu Gorantala".