Satyendar Jain's Aides Were Handling His 'black Money': Duo Make Big Disclosure To IT Dept

In a massive allegation, associates of Satyendar Jain who were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have claimed that the cash, illegally routed through accommodation entries, belonged to the Delhi Health Minister. The disclosures have been made by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain to the Income Tax Department.

Agency sources have revealed that Vaibhav and Ankush Jain claimed that the cash was routed through accommodation entries in the garb of share capital/premium. It was under the direction of Satyendar Jain that the entire transaction was orchestrated. The duo has been chargesheeted by the CBI. According to the central agency, they were handling companies like Paryas Infosolutions for Satyendar Jain, and dealing with the black money of Satyendar Jain

"There are eight companies whose shares were purchased by the two Petitioners, whose names have been included in the list. Admittedly, in respect of the shares in ADPL, proceedings under Section 24 (4) of the PBPT Act, 1988 have been initiated. The Petitioners have themselves enclosed a copy of the order dated 24* May, 2017 passed in respect of the 'Benamidar' i.e. ADPL, which inter-alia notes that the cash that was routed through accommodation entries in the garb of share capital/premium in fact belonged to Mr. Satyendar Kumar Jain and that it was at his direction that the entire transaction was orchestrated," as per the IT Department.

"It was noted that neither of these two Petitioners was either a Director or Shareholder in the said company. It was noted that the declarants had not provided the name of the 'Benamidar' through whom the investment had been routed and that these facts were all completely within the knowledge of the two Petitioners," it added.

Stunning Recoveries From Satyendar Jain's Aides

A day after the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at the properties of Satyendar Jain and his aides as a 'follow-up' in the money laundering case against him, Republic TV has accessed pictures of the stunning recoveries that have been made. The visuals exclusively accessed by the channel show that bundles and bundles of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8kg are among the recoveries from the alleged aides and business partners of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

As per inputs:

Rs 2.23 crore cash has been recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers

Rs 41.5 lakh, and 133 Gold Coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain

Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo

ED has conducted searches on 6.6.2022 under PMLA,2002 at the premises of Satyendar Kumar Jain and others. Various incriminating documents, digital records, cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 Crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source have been seized. pic.twitter.com/WYSDPkPrXN — ED (@dir_ed) June 7, 2022

The ED arrested the senior AAP leader on May 30. He has been remanded to ED custody till June 9.

Image: PTI