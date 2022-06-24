CBI Conducts Raid In Lakshadweep To Probe Alleged Tuna Fish Export Scam; MP Under Lens

In a major development, a 25-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team led by DIG along with Vigilance officials of Lakshwadeep conducted a Joint Suprise Check in the Indian islands over cases related to corruption and irregularities in different departments of the Union Territory. The departments that were raided by the CBI include Lakshadweep Co-operative Marketing Federation (LCMF), Fisheries Department, Public Works Department, Khadi Board and Co-operative Society and Animal Husbandry Department.

Tuna fish 'scam'

The CBI has launched a probe into allegations of corruption in the export of tuna fish from Lakshadweep to a Sri Lankan company, which was allegedly working with public representatives to cause loss to LCMF in the matter of exporting tuna fish to a company based in Sri Lanka without adhering to the necessary tender process and other formalities. Under the direction of a Public Representative from Lakshadweep, LCMF obtained a significant quantity of tuna fish from local fishermen. The tuna fish that was so obtained was exported by LCMF to a corporation situated in the neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, which failed to pay LCMF, resulting in significant losses for LCMF and subsequently to the local fishermen.

There are additional allegations that some unidentified public employees from the Department of Fisheries, Lakshadweep Administration, in collusion with some unidentified private individuals, defrauded the government of a significant amount of subsidy by fraudulently registering a sizeable number of boats in the names of low-income residents of the Lakshadweep island, and that these boats are being powered by subsidised diesel intended for underprivileged fishermen.

Additionally, further allegations state that the majority of recipients of the homes being built by the Lakshadweep Building Development Board under the programmes intended for the needy are also ineligible. Several local leaders in Lakshadweep's Khadi Board and Co-operative Society have defaulted on loans. The Animal Husbandry Department in Lakshadweep is allegedly the victim of fraud involving the procurement of low-quality medications and poultry food totalling many crores of rupees. In the joint surprise check, copies of documents relevant to the case mentioned above have been obtained and are being scrutinised accordingly.

Image: PTI