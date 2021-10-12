The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of Baseer Ahmed Khan, former advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in the alleged gun license racket. Raids were carried out in 40 locations in J&K, Delhi, and MP related to Baseer Ahmed Khan, and 25 others including government servants and private individuals. The searches included retired as well as serving bureaucrats in the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Certain middlemen who have been accused of the scam were also raided. This is one of the biggest searches by the agency in the case.

The raids come nearly a month after the Karamana Police apprehended five Kashmiri youths from Thiruvananthapuram for possessing illegal arms and ammunition with fake permits and licenses. The youths, native to the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, were working as security services for a private logistics company. The involvement of the J&K administration had been highlighted after the police revealed that the accused had managed to obtain fake licenses issued by the District Magistrate of Rajouri.

Gun license scam

The scam was first unearthed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police in 2017 after it apprehended criminals with licensed weapons issued by J&K government officials, similar to those nabbed by the Kerala police last month. The ATS also found over 3,000 licenses with fake documents in the name of Army personnel. At the crux of the crisis is former IAS Officer Baseer Ahmad Khan, who served as the District Magistrate of several J&K districts. Khan has been accused of issuing thousands of fake gun licenses during his tenure and has also been charge-sheeted in the Gulmarg land scam.

The illegal gun licenses date back as far as 2012, according to the CBI. The agency revealed that several district magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir were issued fake licenses, in collusion with arms dealers. The number is estimated to be 2.78 lakhs- turning it into one of the biggest license scams in India.