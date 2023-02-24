CBI Conducts Surprise Inspection At General Post Office In Shimla; Checks Accounts, Documents

The CBI on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the General Post Office located on the Mall Road in the heart of Shimla, officials said. The inspection was conducted to check accounts and documents, an official said, without divulging details. The inspection started after 10 am and continued till late Thursday evening.

CBI officials did not mention whether the inspections were related to some ongoing cases or a new case.

Later, Thursday night, a communiqué issued from the Office of Chief Postmaster General, Shimla said the exercise was a Preventive Vigilance Check aimed at examining any procedural irregularities. No irregularities have been found so far and anything noticed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be suitably rectified. Such checks are useful to prevent lapses in the future, the statement added.