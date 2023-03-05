CBI Confronts Manish Sisodia With Former Secy, Ex-Excise Commissioner In Liquor Scam

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was confronted with his ex-secretary C Arvind and then-Excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged manipulation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, informed officials.

Sisodia, who is facing intense interrogation by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI, is yet to be confronted with two more critical witnesses whose identity has not been disclosed by the agency, they added.

The CBI when brought Siosida face to face with Arvind and Krishna his "attitude and behaviour" during these confrontations were uncooperative and evasive, officials said.

The former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested on February 26 for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation and for being evasive on questions from investigators. On Saturday, a special CBI court extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.

Sisodia's custody extended

The agency wants to utilise Sisodia's custody to locate the crucial missing file containing legal opinions on the expert committee recommendations on the Excise Policy, which remains untraceable even now, said officials.

"The investigation conducted in this case so far is alleged to have revealed that Manish Sisodia played an active role in the commission of the alleged offences as he being a member of the Group of Ministers as well as the Excise Minister manipulated certain changes in the cabinet note, which was prepared on the draft policy and was put up along with the expert committee report and the comments were taken as opinions received from the general public and stakeholders, with some ulterior motives and designs and to help some stakeholders of the Excise Policy in achieving the illegal objective of cartelization and monopoly in the sale of liquor in Delhi," Special Judge MK Nagpal noted in his February 27 order.

In the FIR, the CBI booked him under IPC sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and provisions of the Prevention Of Corruption Act including Section 7 (taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence).

Along with Sisodia, the CBI had also named Arva Gopi Krishna, then commissioner (excise); Anand Tiwari, then deputy commissioner (excise); Pankaj Bhatnagar, assistant commissioner (excise); Vijay Nair, former CEO, Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director, Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd; Sameer Mahendru, managing director, Indospirit Group, as accused in the FIR.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, the ED and CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. The beneficiaries diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.