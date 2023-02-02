CBI Court Rejects Partha Chatterjee's Bail Plea, Extends Judicial Remand Till Feb 16

A CBI court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the recruitment irregularities in state schools, and extended his judicial remand till February 16.

The court asked the CBI to speed up the investigation into the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment scam.

The court extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee till February 16 on a prayer by the CBI's lawyer. It rejected a bail prayer made by the former minister, who was taken in custody by the CBI on September 16 on a court order.

Chatterjee was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 following the recovery of huge amounts of cash, jewellery and property deeds from his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee's apartments.

Seeking bail, his lawyers claimed that there has been no progress in the investigation since the last remand order and that keeping him in jail was not serving any purpose.

The CBI counsel submitted that the investigation is continuing and releasing the former minister at this stage would adversely affect the probe.

Chatterjee held the Education portfolio between 2014 and 2021 when the irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government-sponsored and -aided schools are alleged to have taken place.

He was relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government following his arrest by the ED. Chatterjee held several portfolios, including Parliamentary Affairs, Industry and Commerce, when he was arrested.