CBI Courts Directs To Produce Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo Alias Nana, Close Aide Of Yasin Malik

Special CBI Court on Saturday issued a production warrant against Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji, a close associate of Separatist leader Yasin Malik and directed Jail authorities to produce him on August 19, 2023. Nana Ji is co-accused in the abduction of Rubaiya Syed in 1989 and the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990 in Kashmir valley.

CBI Counsel Monika Kohli, while speaking to Republic, said, "The Court has issued two production warrants against Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji as he failed to appear in both the cases, yesterday and today." “The warrants issued will ensure that he is present before the court on the next hearing so that the statement of the witness can be recorded. The witness statement wasn’t recorded yesterday as well as today due to the absence of the accused,” he added.

Nana Ji was arrested by Srinagar Police on July 9 in connection with the JKLF-Hurriyat revival conspiracy; the plot hatched by Pakistan’s ISI to revive separatism in Kashmir. Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo alias Nana Ji was arrested along with Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Shams u din Rehmani, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat, Khurshid Ah Bhat, Shabir Ah Dar, Sajad Hussain Gul, Firdous Ah Shah, Parray Hassan Firdous and Sohail Ahmad Mir.

They were arrested while holding a meeting at Habib Restaurant situated at Residency Road in Srinagar on July 9. This was the second meeting to revive separatism, first meeting was held on June 13, 2023, which was attended by most of them.

Kashmir Police in its statement said that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations in the direction of Pakistan-based handlers and the meeting was an overt attempt to start working for the revival of these moribund organisations.