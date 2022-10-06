CBI Crackdown On Cybercrimes In Karnataka Leads To Raids In 12 Locations; ₹1.89 Cr Seized

In a major crackdown on transnational organized cyber frauds in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a joint operation with state police forces, conducted searches at 12 locations in Karnataka. According to sources, 16 people have been arrested so far.

The CBI has conducted raids across 12 locations in Karnataka in connection with the cyber fraud case. Under ‘Operation Chakra’, launched on Tuesday across the Nation, several raids were conducted by the Joint Commission of Police for crime Raman Gupta. The officer said in total 30 bank accounts have been seized. Digital evidence has been seized in the form of passbooks which were saved digitally.

Rs 1.89 cr seized from 30 bank accounts

According to sources, Rs 1.89 crores have been recovered from seized bank accounts in 12 locations in Karnataka. All16 people were allegedly running the International cybercrime racket connecting to the OTP frauds and also cheating people under the name of providing bank loans.

According to City Crime Branch official Raman Gupta, all digital evidence are being scrutinized currently. He further stated that more raids will be conducted in connection with the case. Notably, It involves a huge transnational racket. It also included operators working from Bengaluru for all Chinese loan lending companies.

Sources informed that around 23 mobile phones and five laptops have been seized by the City Crime Branch police in Karnataka. Users of these laptops are said to be functioning on the dark web. They were looting youth by creating fake profiles on social media.

Operation Chakra

The CBI on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 105 locations across multiple states, officials said.

The operation was launched in Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Haryana, with support from police forces of these states and Union Territories.

“The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India’s fight against transnational organized cybercrime has thus achieved a major milestone,” a statement from the CBI said.

Notably, from one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold, they said. The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police, and Australian Federal Police, they said.