CBI Cracks Down On Child Abuse; Files 23 Cases, Raids 76 Locations Across India

In a massive crackdown on child abuse cases, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at around 76 locations across India. The searches are going on in 14 States and Union Territories in 23 alleged online child sexual abuse and exploitation cases. According to reports, the cases were registered on November 14 against 83 persons.

The raids are underway in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. According to sources, among the 83 persons, six are very high-profile individuals. The raids are being conducted by the CBI's special unit that tracks online Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Meanwhile, sources have informed that the cases were filed under Section 14 (use of a child for pornographic purposes) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 67-B (transmitting of material depicting children in the explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI