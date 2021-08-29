CBI Denies Reports Of Giving Clean Chit To Anil Deshmukh; Congress Alleges 'conspiracy'

The CBI has responded to Congress' claim that its investigating officer had found 'no role' of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the extortion case and has 'closed' the inquiry. Issuing a detailed statement on Saturday, the central agency however overrode the claim, terming it a part of a conspiracy.

The CBI states that the preliminary inquiry into the extortion charges against Deshmukh was launched on the orders of the High court and after the inquiry was completed, the authorities directed the registration of a case in the matter, based on the evidence collected so far.

The Congress on Sunday claimed the Investigation Officer (IO) of the CBI had found no role of ex-NCP Minister Anil Deshmukh in the allegations of extorting Rs 100 crore by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh but the Central agency says otherwise.

Congress demands SC-monitored probe

Now, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the CBI's “conspiracy” to “intentionally override” the report of the IO. He also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should “take the responsibility and resign immediately.”

An FIR was registered against Deshmukh and some unidentified persons on April 24, 2021, on charges of corruption and misconduct. Following this, a preliminary inquiry (PE) was conducted by the CBI in compliance with the Bombay High Court’s order. Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked some police officers to extort Rs 100 crore per month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. While Deshmukh denied the allegations, he stepped down from the post in April after the PE was ordered.

“The Investigation Officer of the CBI in the PE had concluded that there is no role of Anil Deshmukh in the so-called Rs 100 cr collection allegation by former CP Parambir Singh and had closed the inquiry,” the Congress leader claimed in a tweet.

“We demand an SC-monitored inquiry into this conspiracy to find out at whose behest the CBI changed its stand by overriding the report of the IO? The HC had only asked for a Preliminary Enquiry (against Deshmukh) but filing an FIR by misguiding the high court is a huge crime of the CBI,” Sawant alleged in another tweet.

Deshmukh, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party had stated the ongoing CBI inquiry against him was illegal since the agency had not taken prior sanction from the Maharashtra government to prosecute him.

'Modi Govt targetting Deshmukh to defame MVA'

Sawant said that this is a clear example of how these agencies have become political weapons of the Modi government to target the opposition. “Even courts are misguided, rules are bent, inquiries kept unending. Such conspiracies happen only in Autocracy. High time the nation comes together in saving our democracy,” he alleged.

He claimed a “conspiracy” by the Modi government to target Anil Deshmukh and “defame” the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi), of which the Congress is one of the constituents, has been exposed.

NCP national spokesman and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik demanded the CBI clarify the “exact status” of the Anil Deshmukh case.

“The CBI document which has given a clean chit to Deshmukh is doing rounds on social media and is in several newspapers today. This is a serious issue, and if the document is true, there can’t be a more serious political vendetta than this,” he told reporters on Sunday.

(With inputs from agency)