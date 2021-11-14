CBI, ED Directors' Tenure Extended Up To 5 Years As Centre Brings New Ordinance

In the latest development, the Government of India has brought in two ordinances on Sunday to extend the tenure of CBI and ED directors for up to five years. So far, the directors of both the CBI and ED were appointed for a fixed period of two years. While they can not be dismissed (with some exceptions) before their tenure ends, an extension can be given by the government.

Tenure of CBI, ED directors extended

"Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in the public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reason to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time," the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

"Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," it said.

A similar amendment was also introduced in 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021' that comes into force at once.

Who are the current directors of ED and CBI?

Before 1997, the tenure of CBI directors was not fixed and they could be discharged by the government at any point in time. However, the Supreme Court in the Vineet Narain judgment came to fix the tenure of a minimum of two years for CBI directors to allow the officer to work with independence.

The current director of the CBI, India's premier investigating agency is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, who assumed the post on May 25, 2021. He is a 1985 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former Director-General of Police, Maharashtra. He previously served as the police commissioner of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, IRS Sanjay Kumar Mishra is the director of ED, which is an economic intelligence agency fighting financial crimes in India. In November 2020, the Government had granted a one-year extension to Mishra, ahead of the end of his two-year fixed tenure.

(With inputs from agency)