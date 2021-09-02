CBI Files Case Against Private Institute For Alleged IIT JEE 2021 Fraud; Raids 20 Places

In a startling revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said that it has registered a case against a private institute and its Directors and three employees on the allegations of committing fraud in the conduct of JEE (MAIN) exam 2021.

As per the CBI, the private institute was involved in helping the students to forge the exam. The institute also collected money from them after their selection. CBI has registered a case against the accused - Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd and directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney.

Private institute used to falsely write exam of students through remote centre in Haryana

Based on CBI’s report, the company and its staff members or associates posted at the examination centres were allegedly manipulating the online examination of JEE (MAINS) 2021 and were helping students get admissions in the top engineering colleges by falsely writing exams for them.

CBI further found that these institutes were helping the aspiring students get admission into top NITs and IITs, and were levying a huge amount of money in return for solving the question paper of the applicant.

As per the primary investigation by CBI, it was found the question paper of the applicant was accessed remotely from a chosen examination centre in Haryana. Further, the CBI also alleged that the private institute was conducting these false practices through an examination centre in Sonipat.

The institute used to obtain 10th and 12th mark sheets and the user IDs and passwords of the aspiring students from different parts of the country. They also used to take post-dated cheques from these students as security money, and once the admission of the aspiring student was done, the institute used to charge a huge amount of around Rs. 12 to 15 lakhs from each student.

To investigate the matter in detail, the CBI is conducting searches in 19 places across the country including Delhi, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bangalore. To date, the agency has also recovered 25 laptops, 7 PCs and around 30 post-dated cheques along with a large number of documents and mark sheets of different students. The investigating agency is conducting the probe in several areas.

Image: Rep Image