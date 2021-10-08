CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Yes Bank Co-founder Rana Kapoor In Rs 1,738 Crore Scam

In a key development, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against the Yes Bank co-founder, Rana Kapoor, in a quid-pro-quo case pertaining to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). As per the CBI submission, Rana Kapoor had entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan whereby Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short term debentures of DHFL between April-June 2018.

Including grave allegations, such as cheating, Rana Kapoor and his wife are alleged to have acquired a property, with a market value was Rs 500 crore, for Rs 378 crore and did not comply with regulations to liquidate the existing loan. Further allegations indicate that Kapoor further granted the promoter Rs 1360 crore in an undue loan arrangement

CBI files charge sheet against Yes Bank co-founder

On October 8, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Rana Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters, Roshni and Radha Kapoor. The premier central agency has alleged that DHFL paid a kickback of Rs 900 crore to Kapoor in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by the Yes Bank co-founder's wife and daughters. In its verdict on October 7, the SC bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh highlighted that the Magistrate had granted bail to petitioners despite being charged under stringent IPC sections whereas they were denied bail after facing lesser offences in the supplementary charge sheet. It directed the Additional Solicitor General to file a counter-affidavit within 4 weeks.

Rana Kapoor's arrest

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the ED on March 8, 2020, after 30 hours of questioning. The ED has alleged that Kapoor misused his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank to benefit his daughters' companies. According to the agency, loans worth Rs.30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when he was at the helm of affairs. Out of these, advances of Rs. 20,000 crore became NPAs (non-performing assets).

After the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yes Bank co-founder moved a bail application citing a threat to his life. The plea mentioned that the Yes Bank founder's existing medical conditions such as bronchial asthma, chronic immunodeficiency syndrome, severe hypertension, depression put him at a high risk of a lung infection if he contracted COVID-19 in jail. Additionally, it was argued that Kapoor needed to stay at home and get home-cooked food. But, he continues to languish in jail as this plea and subsequent applications were rejected.