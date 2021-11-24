CBI Files Chargesheet Against Commander Jagdish, 6 Others In Navy Info Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a charge sheet against Navy Commander Jagdish who was arrested in September in connection with the alleged leakage of confidential information related to procurement and maintenance of Naval assets. While two charge sheets were filed against six accused, the probe against Navy Commander Jagdish was still on.

Several accused including retired officers Commodore Randeep Singh and Commander SJ Singh and serving officer Commander Ajit Pandey and the Executive Director of Hyderabad-based Allen Reinforced Plastics Ltd were granted default bail in the matter on Sunday due to "incomplete" charge sheets.

An accused becomes eligible for default bail if the investigating agency does not file the charge sheet within a stipulated period of 60 days or 90 days, depending on the charges pressed. The judge said although the CBI had filed its charge sheets before November 2, the documents were "incomplete" as those do not mention anything about the probe under the OSA, making the accused eligible for bail.

Navy espionage case

The CBI had carried out raids on retired naval officers Commodore Randeep Singh and Commander Satwinder Jeet Singh on September 2 after getting information that the latter was going to share crucial details related to a meeting in the Navy on procurement of submarines and other assets. Both were arrested on the same day.

The case pertains to the alleged leak of confidential information about procurement and maintenance of naval equipment for pecuniary benefits and bribery in a deal for a mine-laying saddle from Allen Reinforced Plastics Limited.

The Indian Navy had in September ordered a high-level probe under a Vice Admiral and a Rear Admiral to investigate the leakage of information and to look for ways to prevent any such incident in the future. The CBI's Anti Corruption Unit, which handles sensitive and high profile corruption cases, was tasked to unearth the leakage of information following which the operation was started.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: Twitter