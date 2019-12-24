CBI Files FIR Against Fmr Maruti Udyog Limited MD Jagdish Khattar For Alleged Bank Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against Jagdish Khattar, the former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog Limited. He was associated with the company from 1993 to 2007. However, the current allegation pertains to the firm which he launched after retiring from Maruti Udyog Limited. He has been booked in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud worth Rs.110 crore by his company Carnation Auto India Pvt. Ltd. The complaint in this regard was filed by a senior official of the Punjab National Bank.

CBI has filed FIR against Director of Carnation Auto India, Jagdish Khattar(former Maruti MD) and the said company(Carnation Auto India) and other unknown private person under criminal breach of trust,cheating and criminal misconduct. pic.twitter.com/6bBhdQxUt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Loan declared as NPA in 2015

As per the FIR dated December 20, it is alleged that Carnation Auto India Pvt. Ltd. along with Carnation Insurance Broking Company Pvt. Ltd., Khattar Auto India Pvt. Ltd. and Carnation Realty Pvt. Ltd. got a loan worth Rs.170 crore sanctioned from the PNB in 2009, which was subsequently restricted to Rs.110 crore. The CBI has accused Khattar along with unnamed officials of the PNB in indulging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat the bank of the aforesaid amount. The borrowed sum was never repaid and instead, declared as a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 20, 2015, with effect from June 30, 2012.

Role of bank officials and guarantors to be ascertained

The FIR states that a forensic audit revealed that Khattar had dishonestly sold fixed assets which had been furnished as a security to the bank. Moreover, the companies have been accused of misappropriating the funds of the PNB. It is also mentioned in the FIR that the role of the bank officials and the guarantors will be examined during the investigation. The CBI has noted in the FIR that the suspected offences, in this case, are criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal misconduct, etc.

