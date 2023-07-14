CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 5 Including AAP Volunteer In Delhi Liquor Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, filed a supplementary chargesheet against five more people in the Delhi excise policy scam case. According to the officials, this is the second supplementary chargesheet in the case and the names include Rajesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma and Prince Kumar. One Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteer, Chanpreet Singh Rayat and Arvind Kumar Singh have also been named by the agency.

Notably, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been named as an accused in the excise scam and has already been named in a chargesheet filed by the CBI. He was arrested by the agency on February 26 this year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. As for the five named in the supplementary chargesheet, they are accused of diverting funds generated through the alleged scam for the Goa assembly election campaign of the AAP.

"During further investigation, the alleged role of the said accused was found in respect of transfer of ill-gotten money amounting to (approximately) Rs.44.54 crore to Goa through the Hawala channel," a CBI spokesperson said. Rayat and Singh were arrested by the CBI in May, while Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later granted bail by a special court. Currently, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the case.

The excise policy scam

The case is related to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which was formulated and implemented by the Delhi government on November 17, 2021. But it was scrapped and soon came under scrutiny after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered a CBI enquiry over alleged irregularities in implementation. The CBI has alleged that several excise officials and AAP leaders including Sisodia received kickbacks worth crores of rupees for providing undue benefits to private vendors with liquor license.

With the Excise Policy, the Delhi government announced its exit from the liquor business. It divided Delhi into 32 excise zones and issued licenses to 849 private liquor vendors. While the government claimed this would increase revenue, end black marketing and improve the consumer experience, L-G Saxena ordered a CBI enquiry after being apprised of alleged violations of excise rules and procedural lapses in the policy's implementation.