CBI Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Mehul Choksi, Covers Fraud Worth Rs 6500 Cr

In a major update in the PNB Bank Scam case involving fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet on June 10. Earlier, DIG Sharda Raut had signed the affidavit to inform the Dominican Court with regards to the cases registered in India against Mehul Choksi. The June 10 chargesheet contains evidence related to the PNB and Choksi's Geetanjali Gems.

According to the details of the supplementary chargesheet, the CBI has evidence that Mehul Choksi's Geetanjali Gems had got over 142 Letter of Undertakings (LOUs), 58 Foreign letters of credits (FLCs) and 311 fake invoices. Overall, the new chargesheet covers the bank fraud that is worth Rs 6500 crores. It has now emerged that not all LOUs were taken into account in the previous chargesheets filed so far.

However, the June 10 chargesheet lists all LOUs that were obtained by Geetanjali Gems limited. In addition, it has also emerged that all all these were obtained in 2017 through Gokulnath Shetty. The Indian authorities have made it clear that the entire PNB scam was carried out by some bank officials posted at the Brady House branch of PNB. The new chargesheet is expected to strengthen India's case against the fugitive diamantaire.

Mehul Choksi denied bail

Earlier on Saturday, the Dominica high Court denied bail to Mehul Choksi and stated that he was a 'flight risk.' According to the High Court, the fugitive Indian businessman has no ties to Dominica. Therefore, the court stated that it could not impose any conditions which will assure it that he will not abscond. The Dominica HC also pointed out how Choksi proposed that he will stay with his brother in the hotel, but that is not a 'fixed address.' Owing to the lack of any strong surety before the court, the Court denied him bail.