CBI Gets Centre's Sanction To Prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav In Land-for-jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) obtained the Centre's approval to prosecute Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Union Railway Minister and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in the land-for-jobs scam, officials said Friday. CBI submitted the sanction before a special court on January 13, they said.

The CBI, on October 7 last year, filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti along with several others in connection with appointments made in the Railways allegedly in exchange for land parcels.

The Centre's sanction is critical because the sanction to prosecute from competent authority is a prerequisite for the special court to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the agency, officials told PTI.

What is the land-for-jobs scam?

According to the CBI chargesheet, Lalu Prasad Yadav along with senior railway officials hired people as substitutes into the Railways in exchange for land either in their name or in the name of their relatives.

"During the investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives," the CBI said in its chargesheet.

"This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways."

The CBI also accused Sowmya Raghvan, Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven substitutes and four other people in the case.

Lalu Yadav as Railways Minister

Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the Union Railways Minister from 2004 to 2009, when his party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was a member of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA-I) government. Yadav's tenure made the news for arguably turning the railways around from a loss-making organisation to one registering profits. Later on, the method of accounting was brought into question.

Yadav, 74, is in Singapore right now recuperating after a kidney transplant.

