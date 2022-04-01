CBI Gets Custody Of Anil Deshmukh & Sachin Vaze For Probe In Corruption Case

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday received the custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and ex-Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in a corruption case. Two special courts in Mumbai on Friday granted CBI the custody of Deshmukh, his aides and the dismissed police officer for investigation in the corruption case registered against them.

The central agency had, on March 31, moved an application seeking the transfer of the trio’s custody from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). So far, the ED has recorded the statements of 51 people in the case ever since Deshmukh's arrest on November 2, 2021, and Vaze's arrest on March 13, the same year. While Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, Vaze is currently under judicial custody at Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

The direction to transfer their custody to CBI was granted by the special PMLA and NIA courts on Friday in separate orders. The Bombay High Court will be hearing Deshmukh's bail plea in the case on April 8.

Charges by CBI against Deshmukh, Vaze

Earlier on April 21, 2021, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials. Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification.

On June 26, it arrested Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day. So far, the special PMLA court in Mumbai has refused to grant him relief.