CBI Grills Param Bir, Pandey In Corruption Probe; ED Summons Latter In Snooping Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday interrogated former Mumbai Police commissioners Param Bir Singh and Sanjay Pandey in a corruption case against former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Anil Deshmukh.

The two were grilled for about six hours. Sources had revealed that when Sanjay Pandey was the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), he made a call to Param Bir Singh asking him to take back his allegations against former state minister Deshmukh.

On March 20, 2021, Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against the NCP leader. In a letter addressed to then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the ex-Mumbai top cop alleged that Deshmukh has asked now-suspended Assistance Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crores per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Sanjay Pandey summoned by ED in illegal phone tapping case

In a separate NSE phone tapping case, the Enforcement Directorate called Sanjay Pandey for questioning on Tuesday. His private firm iSEC Services Pvt Ltd was allegedly roped in by former National Stock Exchange top brass including Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain to snoop on employees by illegally intercepting their phones. In the case registered by CBI, the retired cop's firm has been named as accused number three.

The ED FIR accused by Republic says "The facts reveal that during 2009 to 2017, Ravi Narain MD, Chitra Ramkrishna, DMD, Ravi Varanasi, Executive Vice President, Mahesh Haldipur, Head (premises), and iSec conspired together to cheat NSE and its employees. To further this conspiracy, iSec was engaged in illegal interception of phone calls of NSE employees in the guise of 'Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities'."

It further alleged that NSE top offices issued work orders in favour of iSec Services represented by Sanjay Pandey and illegally intercepted calls by installing an illegal machine in contravention of provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act. iSec allegedly tapped the phones of 91 NSE employees.

iSEC Services received a payment of Rs 4.54 crore for snooping which was allegedly shown as fees for non-existent "Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities", the document suggests.

The CBI also questioned journalist Sucheta Dalal for eight hours in the phone tapping case. She was allegedly asked if she introduced Sanjay Pandey to Ravi Narain.

CBI has also registered a fresh FIR against Pandey for violation of SEBI guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit.