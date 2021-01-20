CBI Issues 4th Notice To Absconding TMC Leader Vinay Mishra In Cattle Smuggling Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to TMC Youth Congress general secretary Vinay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case. This is the 4th notice that has been sent to the Trinamool Congress leader who has been absconding, as per sources. Vinay Mishra had earlier requested time till January 19, however, he failed to appear before the agency. As per sources, if Mishra fails to comply with the latest summons, the CBI will move court against him.

Notably, after repeated raids at two of his residences in Kolkata, the CBI had sealed his property. A lookout notice had also been issued for the leader.

The TMC leader has come under the scanner in the multi-crore cattle-smuggling scam along with an illegal coal mining case. The case is being probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Income Tax department together. Mishra is also said to be a close aid of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Kingpin in cattle-smuggling scam arrested

The alleged kingpin in the scam Mohammad Enamul Haque was arrested from New Delhi in November as one of the key accused in the FIR filed by the CBI on September 21. Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar, who is currently posted in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, has also been named in the FIR along with several other officials on the charges of 'misconduct by public servants.'

According to the FIR, cattle were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh by miscreants who were allegedly paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the CBI's FIR said.

