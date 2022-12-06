CBI Issues Fresh Notice To K Kavitha For Questioning Over Delhi Liquor Scam On December 11

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the MLC of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), has been issued a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning on December 11 after she skipped the previous summon for December 6. The daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, is under CBI scanner for the alleged Delhi excise policy scam which also involves AAP leader and Delhi’s education minister Manish Sisodia.

On the previous notice which ordered her presence before the CBI on December 6, Kavitha said that she will not show up due to her ‘preoccupied schedule’. She, however, in her letter to CBI’s Raghavendra Vatsa said that she would be available on December 11, 12, 14, or 15 at her Hyderabad residence. Citing the same, the CBI said in its notice that the officers would visit her at 11 am for recording her statement in relation to the case.

K Kavitha's involvement in the case

The TRS leader's name first cropped up in the Delhi liquor scam when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took Amit Arora into remand while it was investigating the companies who were given liquor license. ED revealed that K Kavitha used two phones and her IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) changed 10 times.

As for the CBI, it wrote to the TRS leader saying, "During the course of the investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination of such facts is required in the interest of the investigation". Notably, CBI is the only agency which is sending out summons while probing the excise policy case. The reason for her being a suspect is because the CBI and the ED believe there is a link between K Kavitha and a company which benefitted from the new excise policy.

What is worth noting, however, is that the CBI has not found any concrete evidence if K Kavitha is linked to the company or any money trail relating to the case. Although BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma has alleged that she acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government.