CBI Nabs 2 Top RBL Officials, Conducts Search Ops At 5 Locations In Alleged Bribery Case

"Searches were conducted at five locations including Ahmedabad, Pune, Delhi at the office and residential premises of two senior RBL officials in an alleged bribery case of Rs 30 lakh," an official statement issued by the Central Investigation Bureau of Investigation (CBI) maintained on Friday.

Complaint filed against RBL for demanding "undue" advantage

The CBI said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused (RBL officials) on the allegations of demanding undue advantage of Rs 1 Crore for issuing a Valuation Certificate.

It was further alleged that the complainant along with his 12 family members applied for Agri Term Loan under the Development of Commerical Horticulture through Production and Post Harvest Management of Horticulture Scheme, in which government gives a subsidy of 50% of the total project cost limited to Rs 56 lakh for each project, the statement said.

"Due to non-availability of subsidy, all the Agri Term Loan of the complainant and his family members became Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and for availing Subsidy, a Valuation Certificate for mortgaged properties was settled to Rs 30 Lakh on negotiation," the statement added.

CBI nabs RBL Regional Head, Recovery Head

Further, CBI laid a trap and held the Regional Head of Ratnakar Bank Ltd, Ahmedabad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30 lakhs. Later on, the Recovery Head of the bank in Pune was also caught. The CBI said that both the arrested accused have been produced before the Court on Friday.

Police nab 'fake' RBL employees for duping people

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police in Telangana on Wednesday arrested 16 persons for involvement in a fake RBL call centre racket. The accused were duped as RBL Bank employees and had cheated customers of about Rs 3 crore.

The complainant had received a call from a person who identified herself as an RBL bank official and had asked whether the Credit Card of the complainant was delivered.

Police, apart from freezing Rs. 15 lakhs in one bank account, seized cars, motorcycle, hundreds of fake Aadhar Cards, other testimonies, SIM cards, mobile phones and other bank-related technical machines from their possession.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI