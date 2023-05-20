CBI Names Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler In Fresh Chargesheet In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

In a huge development, the Central Bureau of Investigation has named Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a fresh chargesheet in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Notably, Tytler, who has been a key accused in the riots, is charge-sheeted for his alleged role in inciting, instigating, and provoking the mob assembling at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market in Delhi, according to sources.

The Congress leader's name in the Central agency's fresh chargesheet comes after the latter recorded the voice sample of Tytler, after getting "fresh evidence" in the case. According to sources, several relevant sections under IPC have been filed against the Congress leader. Notably, earlier in April, Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex where experts collected his voice sample.

CBI names Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet

It is pertinent to mention that the case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The central agency had filed three closure reports so far, however, it had reinvestigated the case of the killing of three victims-- Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the Gurudwara in North Delhi, after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report.

Notably, the case against Tytler was one of the three cases the Nanavati Commission had ordered to be reopened by the CBI in 2005. The Commission has named Tytler as one of the organisers of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

1984 anti-Sikh riots

The anti-Sikh riots of 1984 were a series of violent attacks that occurred in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Then-PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in retaliation for Operation Blue Star, a military operation carried out at the Golden Temple in Amritsar earlier that year to remove Sikh separatists.

After the assassination, widespread violence erupted primarily in the national capital, but also in other parts of India, targeting Sikh individuals, businesses, and gurdwaras. Mobs, allegedly incited by political leaders, targeted Sikhs, resulting in widespread killings, looting and arson. The violence continued for several days, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Sikhs and leaving many more injured, displaced, and traumatised. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots are considered a dark chapter in India's history and have been widely condemned as an instance of communal violence and human rights abuses. The failure of the authorities to effectively intervene and protect the Sikh community during the riots has been a subject of criticism and controversy. The victims and their families have been seeking justice and accountability for the perpetrators involved in the violence.

(With inputs from agencies)