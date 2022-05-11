CBI Names Omidyar Network Promoters & 36 Including Govt Officials In FCRA Bribery Scandal

In a breaking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now named NGO Omidyar Network in the alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) bribery scandal. The NGO's promoters are now under CBI's scanner.

Apart from Omidyar Network, 36 persons/entities, including 6 govt officials who worked in the FCRA division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) & one official of the NIC, have been taken into custody in connection with the case. A few days back, CBI filed an FIR regarding a national FCRA funding scam. At present, there are at least 6 to 8 more networks under the CBI scanner.

Omidyar Network is reportedly a self-styled "philanthropic investment firm" comprising of a foundation and an impact investment firm. It was established in 2004 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife Pam. Omidyar Network reports that it has committed more than $992 million to non-profit organisations and for-profit companies across multiple investment areas.

Massive crackdown on NGOs by MHA; Raids conducted across 40 areas over FCRA violations

The biggest ever crackdown on NGOs was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, with 100 NGOs in more than 40 areas being raided across India. The NGOs were said to be in cahoots with some public servants and were allegedly involved in Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) violations, Republic TV has learned.

Sources also said that several public servants have been arrested during the course of the raids, and hawala transactions to the tune of Rs 2 crore have been unearthed. Violations of FCRA provisions have led to these revelations.

The said bureaucrats were facilitating 'illegal clearances' to the NGOs in exchange for bribes. The case came to light after it was referred by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the MHA. The raids are currently being conducted in Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mysuru, among other places.

MHA's strong crackdown under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act had also reached the doors of the Supreme Court earlier this year. Observing that receiving foreign donations cannot be an “absolute or even a vested right”, the Apex Court in April upheld the constitutional validity of amendments made to the FCRA in 2020, adding the "strict regime" had become essential because of the past experience of "abuse and misutilisation" of foreign contributions.

(Image: PTI)