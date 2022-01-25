CBI Opposes Bail Application Of Anil Deshmukh's Social Media Handler In Document Leak Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday opposed the bail application of Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane, the social media handler of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh before a Delhi court. According to CBI's plea as accessed by Republic Media Network, Tumane was responsible for collecting the sensitive enquiry report from Nagpur-based lawyer Anand Daga, preparing its copies and sending it to various addresses in Delhi.

In September 2021, a preliminary enquiry report giving ‘clean chit’ to Anil Deshmukh in the Rs 100 crore money-laundering case got 'leaked'. In the aftermath, the CBI arrested its own sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari and Nagpur-based lawyer Anand Daga for allegedly trying to scuttle the enquiry against Deshmukh.

Tumane, who was also involved in circulating the leaked enquiry report was served notice under Section 41-A of CrPC. However, he did not join the investigation and evaded the process of law. Nearly two months later he joined the investigation, however, did not cooperate with the teams, producing the Honor mobile phone after formatting it with the intention to destroy digital evidence, the CBI stated.

"The applicant despite being served notice to join investigation did not join the investigation. The applicant had a history of evading the process of law," the CBI said in its reply, adding that there is every possibility that he may escape to evade the process of the Court if bail is granted.

"The applicant is accused of committing offences of serious nature and there is all likelihood that if the accused person is released on bail, he may being the influential person tamper with the evidences and influence the witnesses," the reply stated.

What the CBI chargesheet says about Tumane

As per the CBI, Gajendra Tumane, in conspiracy with Anand Dilip Daga, played a crucial and active role in planning and execution of posting/circulating an illegally accessed/obtained copy of the Enquiry Report with an intent to 'sabotage' the investigation.

The illegally obtained enquiry report of the Preliminary Enquiry against Deshmukh was already available with Daga, which, he in conspiracy with Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane, and unknown others, got circulated/posted to a number of addressees which included many constitutional dignitaries and media houses.

Meanwhile, prime accused Anil Deshmukh's custody was extended once again in the Rs 100 Maha Vasooli Racket on January 20. The NCP leader will continue to remain in Mumbai's Arthur road jail for another 14 days.

