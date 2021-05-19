Narada Scam: CBI Accuses TMC Govt Of Seizing Office, Creating Terror During Cal HC Hearing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court requesting police custody for all accused TMC leaders in the Narada sting and requested for the matter to be transferred to the Calcutta HC.

In the affidavit, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta placed on record the 'seize and threat' that CBI's Kolkata office had been under post the arrest of the TMC leaders on May 17, sharing how unprecedented moves were made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her mob to gherao the office. The SG also mentioned that 'derogatory comments and threats' were made against CBI officials by Mamata Banerjee who barged into the office and asked the officials to arrest her.

'CBI officials threatened by Mamata'

"In an unprecedented move, Chief Minister rush to the CBI office at 10:50 a.m. on 17th May and went to the room where arrested accused were sitting and said you can arrest me. Unconditional release of the accused was sought. Derogatory comments about CBI made. CBI officers were threatened," said the CBI in its affidavit.

Seeking police custody for arrested TMC leaders- Madan Mitra, Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and Sovan Chatterjee, who had been sent to 1-day judicial custody, the CBI shared that it could not seek police custody earlier because they found it 'extremely risky' owing to the terror created earlier in the day.

'Attempt to terrorise prosecution & judiciary'

Sharing that Law Minister of the state Maloy Ghatak had reached the special Court along with the large crowd of people, CBI revealed that he remained in the court premises throughout the day till the bail orders were given to ensure a 'terrorizing effect upon the prosecution.' "Kalyan Banerjee and others with very large threatening mob remained in the court premises thereby carrying the entire exercise put pressure on the administration of Justice," it said.

The unprecedented presence of the Chief Minister with a huge crowd including top leaders such as Kalyan Banerjee, Shantanu Sen, Humayun Kabir laying siege on the CBI office was also terrorizing for the CBI, it said. It also placed on record that stone-pelting was done in their office.

Requesting the case to be transferred to the High Court, the CBI accused Mamata Banerjee and the state of trying to impede the process of law and jeopardize an impartial enquiry.